230622-N-IL330-1002 SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2023) – Airman James McDonald, from Los Angeles, paints the aircraft elevator aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 10:02
|Photo ID:
|7879850
|VIRIN:
|230622-N-IL330-1002
|Resolution:
|5262x3508
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SRA [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT