    SRA [Image 14 of 14]

    SRA

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230622-N-IL330-1002 SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2023) – Airman James McDonald, from Los Angeles, paints the aircraft elevator aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 10:02
    Photo ID: 7879850
    VIRIN: 230622-N-IL330-1002
    Resolution: 5262x3508
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SRA [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

