230622-N-ML799-1144 SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2023) – Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jermaine Parson, from Jacksonville, Florida, paints a weatherdeck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 10:02
|Photo ID:
|7879849
|VIRIN:
|230622-N-ML799-1144
|Resolution:
|4229x6344
|Size:
|785.83 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
