230622-N-ML799-1121 SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2023) – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) use a boom lift to paint the ship’s hull during the ship’s maintenance availability June 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 10:02
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
