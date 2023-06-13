230622-N-ML799-1050 SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2023) – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) paddle a painting “punt” to a paint barge to paint the ship’s anchor and chain during the ship’s maintenance availability June 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

