230622-N-ML799-1010 SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2023) – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) embark a barge to paint the ship’s anchor and chain during the ship’s maintenance availability June 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 10:01
|Photo ID:
|7879843
|VIRIN:
|230622-N-ML799-1010
|Resolution:
|3773x5659
|Size:
|948.64 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SRA [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
