    Pipeing Ashore [Image 6 of 14]

    Pipeing Ashore

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230615-N-ML799-1019 SAN DIEGO (June 15, 2023) – Cmdr. Kirk Engler, the ship’s supply officer, shakes hands with Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), after his is piped ashore June 15. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 10:01
    Photo ID: 7879842
    VIRIN: 230615-N-ML799-1019
    Resolution: 3771x5656
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    amphib
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    US Navy
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

