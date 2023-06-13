Pipeing Ashore

230615-N-ML799-1019 SAN DIEGO (June 15, 2023) – Cmdr. Kirk Engler, the ship’s supply officer, shakes hands with Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), after his is piped ashore June 15. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

