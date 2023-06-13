Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchor Chain Maintinance [Image 4 of 14]

    Anchor Chain Maintinance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230622-N-EU502-1005 SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2023) – Seaman Dakota Powers, from Norwich, New York, paints the starboard anchor chain of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 10:01
    Photo ID: 7879840
    VIRIN: 230622-N-EU502-1005
    Resolution: 5131x3421
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
