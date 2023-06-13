Anchor Chain Maintinance

230622-N-EU502-1005 SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2023) – Seaman Dakota Powers, from Norwich, New York, paints the starboard anchor chain of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0