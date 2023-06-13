Pipeing Ashore

230615-N-ML799-1006 SAN DIEGO (June 15, 2023) – Cmdr. Kirk Engler, the ship’s supply officer, prepares to be piped ashore aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) June 15. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 10:01
|Photo ID:
|7879839
|VIRIN:
|230615-N-ML799-1006
|Resolution:
|3541x5312
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
