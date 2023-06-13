Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pipeing Ashore [Image 2 of 14]

    Pipeing Ashore

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230615-N-ML799-1012 SAN DIEGO (June 15, 2023) – Cmdr. Kirk Engler, supply officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), salutes as he is piped ashore June 15. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 10:01
    Photo ID: 7879838
    VIRIN: 230615-N-ML799-1012
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
