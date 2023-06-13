230615-N-ML799-1012 SAN DIEGO (June 15, 2023) – Cmdr. Kirk Engler, supply officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), salutes as he is piped ashore June 15. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 10:01
|Photo ID:
|7879838
|VIRIN:
|230615-N-ML799-1012
|Resolution:
|5201x3467
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pipeing Ashore [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
