230622-N-EU502-1006 SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2023) – Seaman Babajide Odeyeme, from Lagos, Nigeria, paints the starboard anchor chain of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 10:01
|Photo ID:
|7879837
|VIRIN:
|230622-N-EU502-1006
|Resolution:
|4546x3031
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Anchor Chain Maintinance [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT