Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area [Image 26 of 26]

    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon Bate 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Members of the 2023 United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Camp visit the Joint Security Area inside the Demilitarized Zone in Panmunjeom, Republic of Korea, 23 June 2023. Members visited several areas inside the Joint Security Area and Demilitarized Zone and learned more about continuing efforts to secure critical areas throughout the Korean Peninsula, secure diplomatic communications with North Korea, and build trust and confidence with the North Korean military. Deputy Commander of United Nations Command Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison also attended and spoke with many of these descendants of the Korean War.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon J. Bate, 23 June 2023/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 08:26
    Photo ID: 7879728
    VIRIN: 230623-A-UG630-9492
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 23.37 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area [Image 26 of 26], by SSG Almon Bate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    Republic of Korea Army Soldiers Guard the JSA
    ROK-Army Soldier Guards the Joint Security Area
    Soldiers Guard the Joint Security Area at DMZ
    Republic of Korea Army Soldiers Guard the JSA and DMZ
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    jsa
    Demilitarized Zone
    Joint Security Area
    Panmunjeom
    korean war descendants
    koreandescendants

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT