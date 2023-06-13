Inside the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission Conference Building at the Joint Security Area in Panmunjeom, Republic of Korea, 23 June 2023. Joint Security Area Soldiers from both the Republic of Korea and United States Army guard this building day and night. This building is inside the Demilitarized Zone.



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon J. Bate, 23 June 2023/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 08:26 Photo ID: 7879719 VIRIN: 230623-A-UG630-9498 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 18.45 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area [Image 26 of 26], by SSG Almon Bate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.