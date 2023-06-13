Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area [Image 24 of 26]

    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon Bate 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Inside the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission Conference Building at the Joint Security Area in Panmunjeom, Republic of Korea, 23 June 2023. Joint Security Area Soldiers from both the Republic of Korea and United States Army guard this building day and night. This building is inside the Demilitarized Zone.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon J. Bate, 23 June 2023/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 08:26
    Photo ID: 7879719
    VIRIN: 230623-A-UG630-9498
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.45 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area [Image 26 of 26], by SSG Almon Bate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    Republic of Korea Army Soldiers Guard the JSA
    ROK-Army Soldier Guards the Joint Security Area
    Soldiers Guard the Joint Security Area at DMZ
    Republic of Korea Army Soldiers Guard the JSA and DMZ
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area
    United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    jsa
    Demilitarized Zone
    Joint Security Area
    Panmunjeom
    korean war descendants
    koreandescendants

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT