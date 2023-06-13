Participants of the 2023 United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Camp visit the Joint Security Area inside the Demilitarized Zone in Panmunjeom, Republic of Korea, 23 June 2023. Descendants visited several areas inside the Joint Security Area and Demilitarized Zone and learned more about continuing efforts to secure critical areas throughout the Korean Peninsula, secure diplomatic communications with North Korea, and build trust and confidence with the North Korean military.



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon J. Bate, 23 June 2023/Released)

Date Taken: 06.23.2023
United Nations Korean War Veterans Descendants Visit Joint Security Area, by SSG Almon Bate