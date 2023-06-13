Departing Soldiers of the Directorate of Public Works, Area Support Group - Kuwait, receive awards and commendation before they leave Camp Arifjan, Kuwait for the United States, Jun. 22, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 05:28
|Photo ID:
|7879710
|VIRIN:
|230622-A-FM739-8818
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|8.08 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Directorate of Public Works, ASG-KU Award Ceremony, June 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
