Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Directorate of Public Works, ASG-KU Award Ceremony, June 2023 [Image 5 of 11]

    Directorate of Public Works, ASG-KU Award Ceremony, June 2023

    KUWAIT

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Departing Soldiers of the Directorate of Public Works, Area Support Group - Kuwait, receive awards and commendation before they leave Camp Arifjan, Kuwait for the United States, Jun. 22, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 05:28
    Photo ID: 7879709
    VIRIN: 230622-A-FM739-8803
    Resolution: 6122x5222
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Directorate of Public Works, ASG-KU Award Ceremony, June 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Directorate of Public Works, ASG-KU Award Ceremony, June 2023
    Directorate of Public Works, ASG-KU Award Ceremony, June 2023
    Directorate of Public Works, ASG-KU Award Ceremony, June 2023
    Directorate of Public Works, ASG-KU Award Ceremony, June 2023
    Directorate of Public Works, ASG-KU Award Ceremony, June 2023
    Directorate of Public Works, ASG-KU Award Ceremony, June 2023
    Directorate of Public Works, ASG-KU Award Ceremony, June 2023
    Directorate of Public Works, ASG-KU Award Ceremony, June 2023
    Directorate of Public Works, ASG-KU Award Ceremony, June 2023
    Directorate of Public Works, ASG-KU Award Ceremony, June 2023
    Directorate of Public Works, ASG-KU Award Ceremony, June 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    Award
    ASG-KU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT