    401st AFSB BN Change of Command, June 2023 [Image 5 of 11]

    401st AFSB BN Change of Command, June 2023

    KUWAIT

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Col. Misti Frodyma, commander, 401st AFSB, speaks during the 401st Army Field Support Brigade's Battalion Change of Command ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jun. 24, 2023. The ceremony transitions leadership from Lt. Col. Eric M. Maia, outgoing battalion commander, to Lt. Col. Jacob V. Jones, incoming battalion commander, 401st AFSB.

    Ceremony
    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    Change of Command
    401st AFSB

