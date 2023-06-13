U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Otis Terrell, with the 607th Military Police Battalion, 200th MP Command, trains soldiers with Alpha Company, 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Mongolian Armed Forces on proper shield use during the riot control portion of the Field Training Exercise at Khaan Quest 23, June 22, at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is a multinational exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted annually by the Mongolian Armed Forces. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 03:36 Photo ID: 7879648 VIRIN: 230621-Z-DX219-2018 Resolution: 5400x3600 Size: 13.8 MB Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Khaan Quest 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.