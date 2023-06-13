Patient On/Off Drills on the USS America

A U.S. Navy hospital corpsman third class Brisa Delrio, with the command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, left, lies on a litter while hospital corpsman second class Kyle Guyer, with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st MEU, gives instructions during patient on-and-off drills inside a MV-22B Osprey aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), in the Pacific Ocean, June 19, 2023. The on-and-off drills helped familiarize medical personnel with patient care inside of an MV-22B Osprey. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

