    Patient On/Off Drills on the USS America [Image 5 of 9]

    Patient On/Off Drills on the USS America

    AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS AMERICA (LHA-6), PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy Lt. Katelyn Morton, an emergency nurse with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, 31st, left, and U.S. Navy hospital corpsman third class Molly Pratt with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st MEU, hook a litter inside a MV-22B Osprey during patient on-and-off drills aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), in the Pacific Ocean, June 19, 2023. The on-and-off drills helped familiarize medical personnel with patient care inside of an MV-22B Osprey. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 01:07
    Photo ID: 7879570
    VIRIN: 230619-M-MJ391-2005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS AMERICA (LHA-6), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patient On/Off Drills on the USS America [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Litter
    Corpsmen
    CLB-31
    VMM-265
    MV-22B

