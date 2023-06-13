Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass Casualty Exercise on the USS America [Image 11 of 14]

    Mass Casualty Exercise on the USS America

    AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS AMERICA (LHA-6), PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Navy Lt. Kristin Azzam, a flight surgeon with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, participates in an after action brief after a mass casualty exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), in the Pacific Ocean, June 19, 2023. The exercise tested the responsiveness and coordination of medical personnel from different units and their ability to treat numerous casualties at once. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 01:20
    Photo ID: 7879562
    VIRIN: 230619-M-MJ391-1011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS AMERICA (LHA-6), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Mass Casualty Exercise on the USS America [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    31st MEU
    Corpsmen
    MassCas
    VMM 265

