U.S. Navy hospital corpsman first class Steven Moors, a lab technician, with Fleet Surgical Team 7, participates in an after action brief after a mass casualty exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), in the Pacific Ocean, June 19, 2023. The exercise tested the responsiveness and coordination of medical personnel from different units and their ability to treat numerous casualties at once. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 01:21 Photo ID: 7879561 VIRIN: 230619-M-MJ391-1010 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.63 MB Location: AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS AMERICA (LHA-6), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mass Casualty Exercise on the USS America [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.