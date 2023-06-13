U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Reina Martinez, an air delivery specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is moved to a medical ward bed as a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6), in the Pacific Ocean, June 19, 2023. The exercise tested the responsiveness and coordination of medical personnel from different units and their ability to treat numerous casualties at once. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 01:22 Photo ID: 7879558 VIRIN: 230619-M-MJ391-1007 Resolution: 6265x4177 Size: 1.51 MB Location: AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS AMERICA (LHA-6), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mass Casualty Exercise on the USS America [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.