    U.S. Army 2nd 'Freedom' Brigade holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 23 of 25]

    U.S. Army 2nd 'Freedom' Brigade holds Change of Command Ceremony

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Colonel Kandace Daffin, 2nd Freedom Brigade Army ROTC Cadet Command commander, relinquishes command during a change of command ceremony at Joint base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on 23 June, 2023. The U.S. Army Cadet Command partners with universities to recruit, educate, develop, and inspire Senior ROTC Cadets to commission officers of character for the Total Army; and partners with high schools to conduct JROTC to develop citizens of character for a lifetime of commitment and service to the nation.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    ROTC
    Change of Command

