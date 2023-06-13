U.S. Army Colonel Kandace Daffin, 2nd Freedom Brigade Army ROTC Cadet Command commander, relinquishes command during a change of command ceremony at Joint base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on 23 June, 2023. The U.S. Army Cadet Command partners with universities to recruit, educate, develop, and inspire Senior ROTC Cadets to commission officers of character for the Total Army; and partners with high schools to conduct JROTC to develop citizens of character for a lifetime of commitment and service to the nation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 22:50 Photo ID: 7879491 VIRIN: 230623-F-BW403-1125 Resolution: 4964x3303 Size: 7.54 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army 2nd 'Freedom' Brigade holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 25 of 25], by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.