EGSR Boss Lift helps civilian employers understand their airmen

Loadmasters aboard a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron prepare to land during a Boss Lift flight at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 13, 2023. Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) is a Department of Defense program established to promote cooperation and understanding between reserve component service members and their civilian employers. Boss Lift is an ESGR outreach program that puts the civilian employers in the military work environment of their reserve component service member employees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)

