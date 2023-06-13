EGSR Boss Lift helps civilian employers understand their airmen

A loadmaster assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron sits beside an employer of Alaska National Guardsmen on the ramp of a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II during a Boss Lift flight at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 13th, 2023. Boss Lift is an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve outreach program that puts civilian employers in the military work environment of their reserve component service member employees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)

