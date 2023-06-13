Honorary Commanders of the 176th Wing, employers of Alaska National Guardsmen, and 211th Rescue Squadron aircrew look out the ramp of an HC-130J Combat King II, assigned to the 211th RS during a Boss Lift flight at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 13, 2023. Boss Lift is an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve outreach program that puts civilian employers in the military work environment of their reserve component service member employees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 21:18 Photo ID: 7879405 VIRIN: 230613-F-EM850-1138 Resolution: 2404x3602 Size: 6.37 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EGSR Boss Lift helps civilian employers understand their airmen [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.