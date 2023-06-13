Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EGSR Boss Lift helps civilian employers understand their airmen [Image 1 of 5]

    EGSR Boss Lift helps civilian employers understand their airmen

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Honorary Commanders of the 176th Wing, employers of Alaska National Guardsmen, and 211th Rescue Squadron aircrew look out the ramp of an HC-130J Combat King II, assigned to the 211th RS during a Boss Lift flight at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 13, 2023. Boss Lift is an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve outreach program that puts civilian employers in the military work environment of their reserve component service member employees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)

    This work, EGSR Boss Lift helps civilian employers understand their airmen [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Boss Lift
    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve
    EGSR

