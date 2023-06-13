SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2023) – Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit David Green, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, dons gloves before preparing food in the galley aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 21:27
|Photo ID:
|7879362
|VIRIN:
|230622-N-JB475-1026
|Resolution:
|5555x3708
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Boxer Culinary Specialists at Work [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
