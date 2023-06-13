Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Boxer Culinary Specialists at Work [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Boxer Culinary Specialists at Work

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2023) – Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit David Green, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, dons gloves before preparing food in the galley aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 21:27
    Photo ID: 7879362
    VIRIN: 230622-N-JB475-1026
    Resolution: 5555x3708
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Boxer Culinary Specialists at Work [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Supply Sailors Support Boxer Daily Operations
    USS Boxer Stores Onload
    USS Boxer Culinary Specialists at Work

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cook
    chef
    CS
    glove
    prep food

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT