USS Boxer Stores Onload

SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Roberto Sullivan, a native of Kinsley, Kansas, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Alyssa Aguada, a native of Houston, onload supplies in the hangar bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 21:26
|Photo ID:
|7879361
|VIRIN:
|230622-N-JB475-1011
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Hometown:
|KINSLEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
