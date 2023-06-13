Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Boxer Stores Onload [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Boxer Stores Onload

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Roberto Sullivan, a native of Kinsley, Kansas, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Alyssa Aguada, a native of Houston, onload supplies in the hangar bay aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

