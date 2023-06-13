Supply Sailors Support Boxer Daily Operations

SAN DIEGO (June 20, 2023) – Logistics Specialist Seaman Marco VelozSoliz, a native of San Diego, conducts inventory in Supply Department’s main issue shop aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)
