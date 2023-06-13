Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supply Sailors Support Boxer Daily Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (June 20, 2023) – Logistics Specialist Seaman Marco VelozSoliz, a native of San Diego, conducts inventory in Supply Department’s main issue shop aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

