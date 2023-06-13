10th Mountain Soldiers Attend Leader Professional Development

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division attend a leader professional development hosted by Christian Beckwith, an alpine historian and expert on the division's history, June 23, 2023, on Whiteface Mountain, N.Y. The LPD reviewed and analyzed the origins of 10th Mountain Division and applied lessons from the past to the unit's future. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

