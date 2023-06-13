Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Soldiers Attend Leader Professional Development [Image 3 of 5]

    10th Mountain Soldiers Attend Leader Professional Development

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division attend a leader professional development hosted by Christian Beckwith, an alpine historian and expert on the division's history, June 23, 2023, on Whiteface Mountain, N.Y. The LPD reviewed and analyzed the origins of 10th Mountain Division and applied lessons from the past to the unit's future. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

    This work, 10th Mountain Soldiers Attend Leader Professional Development [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    Mountainfest

