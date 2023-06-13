Joint Left-Side Driver Training

Sgt. Juan Gonzalez, a motor transport operator assigned to C Company, 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division prepares for driver training before Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 at Robertson Barracks, Australia June 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. Australian Defence Force will host the bilateral exercise from July 21 - Aug 4.

