    92nd ARW gas up JASDF F-15s and 80th FS F-16s during RF-A 23-2 [Image 10 of 10]

    92nd ARW gas up JASDF F-15s and 80th FS F-16s during RF-A 23-2

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 384th Air Refueling Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex, Alaska, June 21, 2023. The JPARC airspace covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment allowing Airmen to train for full-spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 18:45
    Photo ID: 7879219
    VIRIN: 230621-F-RJ686-1922
    Resolution: 5219x3479
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 92nd ARW gas up JASDF F-15s and 80th FS F-16s during RF-A 23-2 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Red Flag-Alaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    RFA23
    RedFlagAlaska23
    RFAtoday

