92nd ARW gas up JASDF F-15s and 80th FS F-16s during RF-A 23-2

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 384th Air Refueling Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex, Alaska, June 21, 2023. The JPARC airspace covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment allowing Airmen to train for full-spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

