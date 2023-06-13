A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 384th Air Refueling Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., during RED FLAG-Alaska 23-2 over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex, Alaska, June 21, 2023. The JPARC airspace covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment allowing Airmen to train for full-spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 18:45
|Photo ID:
|7879219
|VIRIN:
|230621-F-RJ686-1922
|Resolution:
|5219x3479
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 92nd ARW gas up JASDF F-15s and 80th FS F-16s during RF-A 23-2 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
