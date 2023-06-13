319th Reconnaissance Wing welcomes new commander

From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Harvey Bosco, 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief and Senior Airman Samantha Straight, 319th AMXS assistant dedicated crew chief, render a salute during the 319th Reconnaissance Wing change of command ceremony June 23, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. As part of a longstanding tradition, U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe’s name was printed on an RQ-4 Global Hawk following his assumption of command of the 319th RW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US