319th Reconnaissance Wing welcomes new commander

Airmen from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing salute U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th RW commander, during the 319th RW change of command ceremony June 23, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. As the 319th RW commander, Monroe oversees a total force population of 5,100 spread across six bases, three groups and 14 squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

