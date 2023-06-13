319th Reconnaissance Wing welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th RW commander, speaks during the 319th RW change of command ceremony June 23, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Monroe assumed the role of the 319th RW commander during the ceremony and shared his vision for the future of the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US