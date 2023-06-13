319th Reconnaissance Wing welcomes new commander

Airmen from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing salute U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Curry, former 319th RW commander, during the 319th RW change of command ceremony June 23, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Curry was honored during the ceremony for his two years of service as the 319th RW commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

