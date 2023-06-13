Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Reconnaissance Wing welcomes new commander

    319th Reconnaissance Wing welcomes new commander

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    An E-11 Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) static display is parked on the flight line during the 319th Reconnaissance Wing change of command ceremony June 23, 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The 319th RW recently activated 18th Airborne Command and Control Squadron, a tenant unit located at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and assumed oversight of the E-11 electronic warfare mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Richards)

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    BACN
    E-11
    319th Reconnaissance Wing

