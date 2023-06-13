US, SINGAPORE NAVIES CONDUCT OPERATIONAL MEETING AT EXERCISE PACIFIC GRIFFIN 2023

SANTA RITA, Guam, (June 19, 2023) – Capt. Sean Lewis, deputy commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, patches Singaporean Sailor with the Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023 patch. Pacific Griffin 2023 is a biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Manchester, part of DESRON 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

