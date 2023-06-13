U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas Retirement

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas, a recovering service member, receives an applause after his retirement ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, June 23, 2023. Vargas was injured in the summer of 2021 during a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan. The retiring officials of the ceremony were Gen. David H. Berger, 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

