Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas Retirement [Image 11 of 11]

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas Retirement

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas, a recovering service member, receives an applause after his retirement ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, June 23, 2023. Vargas was injured in the summer of 2021 during a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan. The retiring officials of the ceremony were Gen. David H. Berger, 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 17:36
    Photo ID: 7879114
    VIRIN: 230623-M-AU112-1236
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 25.35 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas Retirement [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas Retirement
    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas Retirement
    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas Retirement
    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas Retirement
    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas Retirement
    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas Retirement
    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas Retirement
    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas Retirement
    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas Retirement
    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas Retirement
    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas Retirement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    CMC
    RETIREMENT
    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO
    SMMC
    TYLER VARGAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT