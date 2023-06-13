Kilo Company Day Movement Course

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Day Movement Course during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 23, 2023. BWT is a one week-long training event that teaches recruits the basics of combat survival and rifle maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

