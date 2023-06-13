Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kilo Company Day Movement Course [Image 3 of 7]

    Kilo Company Day Movement Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Day Movement Course during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 23, 2023. BWT is a one week-long training event that teaches recruits the basics of combat survival and rifle maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 11:36
    Photo ID: 7878280
    VIRIN: 230622-M-WD009-1090
    Resolution: 4480x4945
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Day Movement Course [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kilo Company Day Movement Course
    Kilo Company Day Movement Course
    Kilo Company Day Movement Course
    Kilo Company Day Movement Course
    Kilo Company Day Movement Course
    Kilo Company Day Movement Course
    Kilo Company Day Movement Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    obstacles
    combat instructor
    M16A4
    low crawl
    ERR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT