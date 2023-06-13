Soldiers assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" attend Twilight Tattoo at Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 14, 2023. The event, hosted by Secretary Wormuth, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville, and co-hosted by Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, commemorated the 248th Birthday of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 11:58 Photo ID: 7878274 VIRIN: 230614-A-ZV876-4189 Resolution: 2104x1403 Size: 315.21 KB Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Twilight Tattoo on the 248th Army Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.