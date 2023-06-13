Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Twilight Tattoo on the 248th Army Birthday [Image 1 of 6]

    Twilight Tattoo on the 248th Army Birthday

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. David Resnick 

    Secretary of the Army

    Army Senior Leaders attend Twilight Tattoo at Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 14, 2023. The event, hosted by Secretary Wormuth, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville, and co-hosted by Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston, commemorated the 248th Birthday of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

    US Army
    United States Army
    Army Birthday
    Twilight Tattoo
    David Resnick

