Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bold Tigers 2022 [Image 4 of 4]

    Bold Tigers 2022

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Matthew Zalmanzig, 391st Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crewchief, poses next to an F-15E Strike Eagle on Oct. 19, 2022 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Assistant dedicated crewchiefs launch, recover and inspect aircraft. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 11:56
    Photo ID: 7878265
    VIRIN: 221019-F-JI530-1244
    Resolution: 5164x3437
    Size: 8.28 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bold Tigers 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Anne Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bold Tigers 2022
    Bold Tigers 2022
    Bold Tigers 2022
    Bold Tigers 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Maintainers
    391st Fighter Squadron
    Bold Tigers
    391st Fighter Generation Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT