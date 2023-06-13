Airman 1st Class Matthew Zalmanzig, 391st Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crewchief, poses next to an F-15E Strike Eagle on Oct. 19, 2022 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Assistant dedicated crewchiefs launch, recover and inspect aircraft. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 11:56
|Photo ID:
|7878265
|VIRIN:
|221019-F-JI530-1244
|Resolution:
|5164x3437
|Size:
|8.28 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bold Tigers 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Anne Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT