The 3-138th Infantry Regiment conducts their Annual Training

3-138th Infantry Regiment conducts their annual training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, June 7, 2023. The main training goals for this year’s annual training was to improve proficiency on individual tasks and training within specialized lanes including medical, chemical and biological operations, patrol, weapons, and land navigation (Photos by U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Rose Di Trolio).

