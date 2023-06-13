Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 3-138th Infantry Regiment conducts their Annual Training [Image 56 of 68]

    The 3-138th Infantry Regiment conducts their Annual Training

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    3-138th Infantry Regiment conducts their annual training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, June 7, 2023. The main training goals for this year’s annual training was to improve proficiency on individual tasks and training within specialized lanes including medical, chemical and biological operations, patrol, weapons, and land navigation (Photos by U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Rose Di Trolio).

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 10:22
    Photo ID: 7878079
    VIRIN: 230607-Z-FK430-1824
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 3-138th Infantry Regiment conducts their Annual Training [Image 68 of 68], by SGT Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Annual Training
    CBRN
    Fort Leonard Wood
    Infantry
    recruiting
    AT season

