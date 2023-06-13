U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Chatman, assigned to the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron, prepares a retaining wall stone for movement at Woodbine, Iowa, June 16, 2023. Chatman and more than 40 other 307th CES helped build a new regional STEM center as part of a Dept. of Defense Innovative Readiness Training mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 08:49
|Photo ID:
|7877763
|VIRIN:
|230614-F-YM635-1005
|Resolution:
|2138x3206
|Size:
|391.42 KB
|Location:
|WOODBINE, IA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Justin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT