Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future [Image 5 of 5]

    307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future

    WOODBINE, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Airman Justin Moore 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Chatman, assigned to the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron, prepares a retaining wall stone for movement at Woodbine, Iowa, June 16, 2023. Chatman and more than 40 other 307th CES helped build a new regional STEM center as part of a Dept. of Defense Innovative Readiness Training mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 08:49
    Photo ID: 7877763
    VIRIN: 230614-F-YM635-1005
    Resolution: 2138x3206
    Size: 391.42 KB
    Location: WOODBINE, IA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Justin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future
    307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future
    307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future
    307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future
    307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iowa
    IRT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT