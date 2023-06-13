Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future [Image 4 of 5]

    307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future

    WOODBINE, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Airman Justin Moore 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Collier and Tech. Sgt. Clarence Chambers, both assigned to the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron cut through a retaining wall stone in Woodbine, Iowa, June 16. 2023. The retaining wall is part of a regional STEM center built for Ignite Pathways, a local non-profit education group serving southwest Iowa. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 08:49
    Photo ID: 7877762
    VIRIN: 230614-F-YM635-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: WOODBINE, IA, US 
