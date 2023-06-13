U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Collier and Tech. Sgt. Clarence Chambers, both assigned to the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron cut through a retaining wall stone in Woodbine, Iowa, June 16. 2023. The retaining wall is part of a regional STEM center built for Ignite Pathways, a local non-profit education group serving southwest Iowa. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 08:49 Photo ID: 7877762 VIRIN: 230614-F-YM635-1004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.89 MB Location: WOODBINE, IA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 307th CES helps Iowa Educators Touch the Future [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Justin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.